Mayor Stoney calls for Richmond police officer to be placed on leave

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting the Richmond Police Department place an officer on leave following an incident with protesters near the Lee Monument Saturday night

Cell phone video shared with WWBT showed a police SUV driving forcing its way through a crowd seen blocking its path.

The video shows the SUV driving over a sidewalk before going back onto the road into the path of demonstrators.

It is not clear whether any protesters were struck by the SUV, though at least one protester seen grabbing the vehicle falls over.

The cell phone video later shows one person throwing an object at the police vehicle.

Richmond Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on North Allen Avenue.

Police also say the officer may have been assaulted.

Stoney is requesting that Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin handle the case.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.