McDonald's to give out "Thank You Meals" to first responders, healthcare workers

McDonald’s is one more addition to a growing list of companies that are saying ‘thank you’ to first responders and healthcare workers.

From April 22 to May 5, McDonald’s will be giving away free Thank You meals to many on the frontlines. Workers can show their employee badges at a drive-thru or front counter of participating locations.

🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020

The Thank You meals can be picked up throughout normal business hours, and there are different options available for breakfast and lunch.

If you’re up bright and early, you can choose from an Egg McMuffin, a Chicken McGriddle or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. The meal will come with hash browns and your choice of soft drink, hot coffee or tea.

Those looking for lunch or dinner options can pick up a Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish. You’ll get fries on the side and your choice of drink.

McDonald’s says each Thank You meal will also include a thank you note, as a way to show appreciation for everything being done to keep communities safe, and will be served in its iconic Happy Meal box.

Read the full release here.

