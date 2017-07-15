Advertisement

McDonald’s Gives Away Free Vanilla Soft Serve on #NationalIceCreamDay

(WEAU)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 16, McDonald’s USA (NYSE: MCD) is celebrating its iconic vanilla soft serve -- made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives -- by treating fans at participating restaurants nationwide to free Vanilla Cones.

Guests wishing to enjoy a Vanilla Cone need only download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer on July 16 to enjoy this delicious cold treat.

