‘Meals on Main’ in need of donations after first day

The YMCA at Virginia Tech launched its first ‘Meals on Main’ program Monday night to help New River Valley families in need.

The idea came from the Prices Fork summer meal program that has been in the community for several years. Typically, Virginia Tech students help to distribute and collect meals, but since they are gone, YMCA employees and volunteers are working on it.

On Mondays and Fridays, families can get grab-and-go meals for each child. On Monday families get four and Friday they get three per child. The meals include dinner, a late night snack and milk. Montgomery County Public Schools currently provides breakfast and lunch for the children.

In conjunction with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the USDA, they are able to provide this service as long as meals continue to be provided to them. Feeding SWVA recently announced it is in need of donations.

“We just hope we can get through this whole virus and keep everyone fed, so everyone who needs nutrition can get it whether they can afford it or not,” said board member James Lawrence.

For this launch week, the YMCA only received 216 packages. In the three hours they were open on Monday, all but four meals were handed out, leaving them in need of donations for Friday’s distribution.

The YMCA is not certain if they will get another shipment of food before then. They said the need will continue to grow the longer this pandemic continues.

If you want to help provide meals for NRV children, the YMCA asks for donations here and to note ‘Meals on Main’ in your donation.

Meal service will be provided on Monday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

