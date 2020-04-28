Meat Packers stepping up cleaning, safety to battle possible "shortages"

Across the county, meat packing plants have been some of the workplaces hardest hit by coronavirus. Virginia is no exception.

During his Monday press conference, Gov. Ralph Northam said several chicken processing plants in the Commonwealth have an increasing number of cases. As a result, the state is asking the CDC to step in, and is partnering with industry to try and keep workers safe.

"We will ensure that workers are screened, provided care if they are sick, and measures are taken to protect other workers not showing symptoms," he said.

President Trump has also vowed action. During a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday, the President said he'll be signing an executive order to compel meat processing plants to stay open.

Those inside the poultry industry say they're also stepping up.

"Poultry plants are taking unprecedented and extraordinary efforts to keep their people safe," said Hobey Bauhan, President of the Virginia Poultry Federation.

Bauhan says plants are closely following new coronavirus guidance from the CDC and OSHA. Workers are also being given personal protective equipment, and physical barriers are being set up where social distancing isn't possible.

All of it, Bauhan says, is vital to keeping plants open, and keeping workers on the job.

"With live animals and perishable products, workforce is critical," he said.

Some industry leaders are worried. Over the weekend Tyson Foods CEO John Tyson released a statement saying that "the food supply chain is breaking," and warning there could be "shortages" of meat if more isn't done.

As to whether we're going to be facing chicken shortages or higher prices here in Virginia, Hobey Bauhan can't say. It's a complicated world right now, he says, and the industry has to adapt day by day.

"I know we're going to continue to work hard to produce poultry products, and hopefully have grocery stores stocked with the products that our consumers want to have," said Bauhan.

