MedExpress locations to begin offering COVID-19 testing

MedExpress Urgent Care will begin offering COVID-19 testing at designated locations in Virginia.

For safety reasons, some testing is being done from individuals’ cars, in order to limit exposure.

Testing is only available to those who meet CDC-based screening criteria. To view the criteria, click here.

“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress was uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress. “We continue to adapt our approach throughout this unprecedented situation to best meet the evolving needs of our communities. As such, many of our centers are now offering testing outside of our facility from patients' vehicles. We've also added the option for patients to visit a licensed health care professional virtually from the comfort of their own home."

For a list of designated MedExpress COVID-19 testing locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.