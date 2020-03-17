Medical Reserve Corps seeking volunteers

The Medical Reserve Corps is looking for volunteers to help respond to COVID-19.

The Near Southwest Medical Reserve Corps provides a network of both medical and non-medical volunteers that work to improve the health and safety of their communities.

New River Health District Medical Director Noelle Bissell is asking medical staff to consider volunteering as more out-patient clinics and elective service providers cut back their operations.

“As we ramp up operations at our call center and look to the possibility of activating remote sites for screening and testing, medically-trained volunteers could significantly enhance our response capabilities, and help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Bissell said.

Non-medial volunteers could help with services at the call centers, health screenings and other clinics as the response to the coronavirus continues to grow.

TO learn more about volunteer opportunities visit this website or contact Mary Lou Legg at 540-585-3306.

