Medical project makes Blacksburg student a semifinalist in prestigious competition

A Blacksburg High School student has been named a semifinalist in a national science fair. His project aims to help doctors better prescribe medicine through artificial intelligence.

Senior Brandon Fan has been named a top 300 scholar in the 79th Regeneron Science Talent Search. It’s the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science competition for high school seniors.

“It’s like a once in a lifetime chance because you only go through high school once,” Fan said. “Being able to represent Blacksburg High School and the county as a whole, it’s truly an honor.”

The tool he created is called DrugAID+; it’s something he has designed to help doctors improve the way they prescribe medicine.

“We help doctors essentially simplify the entire process, so rather than them trying to figure out all these drug side-effects, we take this information that’s already online and simplify the entire process so doctors can focus on you as a patient,” Fan said.

He created an algorithm to identify drug side effects that are not listed in clinical trials. Fan said based on his research, a third of all hospital trips are caused by them.

“I realized this was a big problem instantly, 45 million patients every single year are going to the hospital because of unreported drug side effects,” he said. “I had to do something about it.”

Using artificial intelligence, he takes information users have submitted to WebMD and Drugs.com and passes it through an analytical engine to classify them in categories for the doctors to use. He said he has reached a 94 to 95 percent accuracy in all of the drug side effect extractions.

“To have the caliber of project that is able to compete against the students in northern Virginia at magnet schools, as a student here in Montgomery County, is a really big deal,” said Katharine Davis, his instructor.

Davis said Fan is the first student from Blacksburg High School to make it to this point and she is quite certain he is the first from Montgomery County Public Schools.

“I think it is helping to spotlight all of the great things we are doing in Montgomery County,” she said.

Fan has been peer reviewed and published in the Information Processing & Management journal. So far in this competition alone, he has won $2,000, and the school has also been awarded $2,000.

On Jan. 23, he will find out if he is a finalist that will go to Washington, D.C. to compete in March. Only 40 students of the 300 who were chosen for this round make the cut. If he makes it that far, he will win $25,000. The top prize at this final event for the winner is $250,000.

“Winning these awards is not necessarily about the money, but it’s about being able to connect with other people, connect with fellow minds and really combine together to produce innovation,” Fan said.

“Anything is possible if you really try and work hard at it and ultimately win these big awards like this.”

