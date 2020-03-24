Medical staffer at Sentara tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the medical staff at Sentara Health in Halifax has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital says the person is in isolation at home.

The hospital is working with the Virginia Department of Health to track anyone who may have had contact with the patient.

In a statement, the hospital says, "We are assessing potential exposures to our staff and are taking the appropriate precautions to test if necessary. We are doing all we can to prevent further spread by using best practices and protective equipment to keep our employees, physicians and the community safe. We are unable to provide additional specifics due to federal privacy laws."

Sentara says it has a task force led by senior clinicians and executives monitoring this evolving coronavirus outbreak daily, saying, "They are providing the latest CDC guidance to our clinical teams and communities. We are following our infection prevention protocols to ensure everyone’s safety."

