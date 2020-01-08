Meet Carroll County’s new sheriff, Kevin Kemp

A new year means a new change in leadership. WDBJ7 met with the new Carroll County sheriff, Kevin Kemp, to learn about his future plans for his hometown.

“Trying to help others is something that I find absolutely amazing,” Kemp said. “There’s so many different aspects we have to do, but it’s absolutely worth every minute of it. I couldn’t be more happy for the position for which they have entrusted me with.”

The new sheriff said he’s been quite busy since he took office on Jan 1.

Kemp started his career in law enforcement nearly 22 years ago, first as a correctional officer in Pulaski, then to Hillsville where he was a patrol officer. He joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s office in 2005 and hasn’t left.

“We’re trying to take great ideas that are in the past and continue forward with them and we’re advertising that right now on our social media page,” Kemp said.

The sheriff said he really wants to have open lines of communication with the citizens of the county. In fact, they just launched a brand new Facebook page on Tuesdayto help with that process.

“This opens up the door for us to be able to communicate with our citizens in ways that we can’t do in person,” Kemp said. “We need to be the best that we can for our citizens and this will help us be better and the people can be involved in that process.”

Kemp said he also wants to revamp the Senior Citizen Checklist. He said it was implemented before he joined the department, but he believes it is important that they keep the elderly in check, too.

“Someone they can call and talk to for a moment to know they’re okay,” he said. “Families are busy, families have a lot of things going on, people working full time jobs. We’re at a busy time in our lives and this right here is something we can help take the stress or the worry off of family.”

There is somewhere between a half dozen and a dozen names on the list currently. How it works is that person calls the sheriff’s office daily. If they don’t, the department will go and check on them. The sheriff is hopeful to continue to grow that list.

Kemp’s inauguration comes on the heels of a murder investigation. Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive person on December 22 and found Cassandra "Lauren" Bolen, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation led to the arrest of her husband, Marcus Bolen, 36, on the 26th.

“That’s bothersome for any law enforcement officer, whether you’re on a patrol position or an investigating position or as a sheriff,” the sheriff said.

Kemp said the previous administration dealt with a huge portion of the case as it happened over a week before he took office, so he personally hasn’t been as involved with it.

“You don’t want to come in on the backside and start interfering with an investigation that is already going on and start something that doesn’t really need to be messed with when they’re doing a great job already,” he said.

Officials are still working out the final details of the investigation.

Kemp said he is humbled to be in his role in his hometown.

“I will give everything I can to try and make a difference and my office will do the same,” he said. “We’re going to do everything the best we can to help everyone. We’re going to make mistakes, but we’re going to keep pushing forward from them and keep trying to help people. It’s what this job’s about.”

Sheriff Kemp replaces Sheriff JB Gardner who decided to retire from his role.

