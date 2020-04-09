Warner considers immediate challenge, long-term impact with Roanoke leaders

Meeting the immediate health challenge is critical, but the region will need continuing support to emerge from the current crisis.

Representatives of local government, healthcare, business and higher education shared that message with Senator Mark Warner during a teleconference Thursday afternoon.

Carilion CEO Nancy Agee, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands, and Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce President Joyce Waugh were all on the call, giving Warner their view of the current crisis, and the issues Congress needs to tackle to save lives and rebuild the economy.

For Carilion Clinic and other hospitals in Virginia, the challenge is real. starting with the level of testing and the impact it has on the deployment of personal protective equipment.

"We have been burning through PPE," Agee told Warner. "By frame of reference, we use 800 masks a day at Roanoke Memorial, and this is just a huge issue and an incredible expense."

And it's not just the immediate problem, Agee said.

Patients with other medical needs are having to delay needed treatment, and hospitals across the country are facing financial trouble some won't be able to overcome.

" If you cut off all of your revenue, I know what the impact is going to be," Warner said. "We're going to have many, not a strong system like yours, but we're going to have a lot of hospitals starting to go out of business before the end of this month."

"I'm very worried about hospitals going forward," Agee said, "and the dire financial circumstances that we're finding ourselves in."

We heard similar stories from Mayor Lea, President Timothy Sands and Chamber President Waugh.

They said the institutions and businesses they represent are doing their best to manage the negative effects, but said there is little doubt the impact will continue long after the immediate health crisis has passed.