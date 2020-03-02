Megan Boswell appears in court amid search for missing 15-month-old

The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Megan Boswell faces charges of falsifying a report. The judge denied the request by Boswell's lawyer to reduce her bond from $25,000 to $10,000.

The judge set her next court date for May 8 at 9 a.m.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they will continue to share updates in the search for Evelyn Boswell that are not related to documents sealed by a grand jury, and they pleaded with the public to stop sharing false information.

"Many of the rumors being circulated have been sent to us time after time during this investigation. On Saturday, I fielded calls regarding a post that had been made over the weekend in a Facebook group stating Evelyn had been found. Obviously, we will communicate any major development to the media, and it won’t come from a Facebook group in Oregon," said Captain Andy Seabolt.

As of Monday morning, Seabolt said there have been no new developments in the case. He announced Sunday that documents related to the case had been sealed.

“The court documents pertaining to the case (search warrants, etc.) are sealed per an order from Judge Jim Goodwin,” Seabolt said. “We cannot speak regarding any evidence that may have been collected.”

Megan Boswell was still being held at the Sullivan County Jail on charges of filing a false report. Her arraignment was set for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities still need the public's help and they say the best way concerned citizens can make a difference is by continuing to share Evelyn's picture. Anyone with information in the case should call 1-800-TBI-Find.

