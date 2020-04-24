Melrose Towers residents put up paper hearts on their windows

Melrose Towers--an apartment building in Roanoke--is doing something special to uplift spirits. The activity director came up with the idea for residents to put paper hearts on their windows for the world to see.

Some residents created and dropped off these hearts to all the apartments. The hearts are a way for residents to show their support of the stay at-home order and essential workers.

"Everyone needs a positive influence and when you think of looking at beautiful hearts, I felt like that was the best thing we could do," Barbara James, Activity and Resource Coordinator for Melrose Towers, said.

More hearts will be popping up on these windows all weekend.