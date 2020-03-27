Members from the T.G. Howard Community Center in Pulaski deliver free meals to healthcare workers

In Pulaski, healthcare workers enjoyed free meals Friday thanks to members from the T.G. Howard Community Center.

Board members from the T.G. Howard Community Center in Pulaski say it's part of their mission to get outside and help others. They say now is the perfect time to show their appreciation for healthcare workers, who are putting their lives on the line to help all of us.

Around 90 free lunches put into the hands of healthcare workers here at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. Kendall Payne with the T.G. Howard Community Center says it's the least they can do.

"There's a lot of uncertainty today with everything that's going on, and there's one thing we can control, and that's how we treat each other. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and do little things to show kindness," Payne, a board member for the center, said.

Their kindness tour also took them to other healthcare facilities, including the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"Anything that's going to help another person feel positive, stay positive, those are the things that really count and matter," Payne said.

It seems the center's members achieved that goal.

"It's really uplifting. It's tremendous to know that they're thinking of us and our team and it kind of takes the pressure off your day to day and helps us to take a break and have a snack, and it's very meaningful," Heather Umberger, Emergency Room Director at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, said.

"You're still on the front line and knowing that you have that support around you, it's a great feeling," Zac Chrisley, Emergency Room Clinical Coordinator for LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, added.

Members from this community center say they're planning more outreach events during this crisis.