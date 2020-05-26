Mountain Lake Lodge sees Memorial Day visitors

Folks across our viewing area made their way to Mountain Lake Lodge this holiday weekend to get away for a few days.

Although areas like the pool and some other activities have been put on hold during COVID-19, folks were still able to walk along the trails and enjoy dinner from an outdoor patio.

Several people said it was nice to get out of the house for a change.

“We wanted to have a small escape for the day, some place that was close, driving distance and we could get back this evening,” said visitor Amy Mills. “We’ve never been here before so that was exciting.”

The hotel is closed for now, but folks can stay in cabins on the campus. Resort staff said they had about 100 people visit this weekend, even better than they expected given the health crisis.

