Memorial honors Lord Botetourt High School student killed in traffic

Students and teachers are adding to a memorial for a Lord Botetourt High School student who died last week.

Flowers, butterflies and a photo sit against a tree in front of the high school to remember Mackenzie Beyers.

The 18-year-old died after being hit by a driver along Brandon Ave in Roanoke in May.

Teachers at Lord Botetourt said she was a thoughtful student who always took the time to say hello.

“She was just always a giver, she would come in early in the mornings, just always have a smile on her face, sometimes she would bring me something from Chick-fil-a, just so sweet,” Melissa Amos, a Spanish teacher at LB, said.

Beyers was a senior at LB and was planning to attend Virginia Western Community College to pursue a career in welding.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.