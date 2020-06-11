Mexican restaurant in Roanoke closed temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant at the Valley View Mall in Roanoke is closed until June 22, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A restaurant spokesperson told WDBJ7 the employee is "following medical procedures and will not be back at work until they are fully recovered. Those exposed will be in quarantine for the standard amount of time."

The restaurant has shut down for the time being to follow cleaning procedures as outlined by the health department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.