Mild weather returns Sunday

THIS EVENING/OVERNIGHT

Skies remain clear with high pressure overhead. Temperatures drop quickly overnight allowing lows to drop into the low to mid 20s to the west and near 30 to the east.

REMEMBER TO 'SPRING FORWARD'

Remember to set the clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time and don't forget to check the batteries in your smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors.

SUNDAY

We look to start off clear and cool again, but thanks to winds out of the southwest temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Mostly sunny conditions Monday, but more clouds filter in late. Rain showers arrive Tuesday as our highs climb into the mid and upper 60s both days.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A slow-moving system will bring clouds and rain chances that will linger toward the middle of the week. We don't anticipate any flooding issues even with the multi-day event. Amounts should generally be under 1" for most locations.

We'll keep you updated on-air and the WDBJ7 weather app.

