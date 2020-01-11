2 US troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan.

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan.

Last year was one of the deadliest even as the United States engaged in peace talks with the Taliban.

The insurgents now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan.

