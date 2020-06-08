Mill Mountain Theatre offers virtual summer camp

The creativity found on stage is moving online this summer for Mill Mountain Theatre.

The stage will stay dark while the theatre hosts a virtual summer campexperience instead.

Campers will take classes for a few hours each day online to work on their performance skills.

Mill Mountain Theatre said they're seeing a lot of interest despite the non-traditional format.

"It's actually really wonderful to see how many students are still excited about their theatre education and we haven't seen a huge drop in attendance or enrollment which has been really exciting," Creative & Teaching Artist Christopher Castanho said.

The theatre plans to stitch together little performances at the end of each of the camps to showcase what the students have learned.

The programs kick off June 15.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.