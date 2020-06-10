Mill Mountain Zoo reopens

Mill Mountain Zoo is welcoming visitors back to its park once again.

The zoo reopened Wednesday after closing because of the coronavirus.

It is making some changes to help keep everyone safe. Those changes include putting down social distancing markers, requiring visitors to wear masks and limiting the number of people allowed in the park to 50 each hour.

The zoo’s co-director said they’re already seeing visitors come through.

“The first hour that we opened, that 10 o’clock hour, we had about 30 people, that was great that was great to have everyone come back in and start with a little bit of a welcome,” Co-Director Derek Kellog said

The zoo has closed some of its indoor exhibits like the reptile room and the gift shop to allow for social distancing.

