Mill Mountain Zoo will reopen next week

Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke is getting set to reopen after being closed because of coronavirus concerns.

The zoo will reopen to the public June 12, according to its Facebook page, with policies and procedures complying with Virginia Department of Health guidelines:

• Admissions will be limited to 50 people each hour. To ensure availability, people are encouraged to purchase tickets online with the green “Book Your Visit” button on the website.

• The zoo has added 6-foot markers in front of the admissions window to help guests maintain appropriate social distancing.

• The Reptile House exhibit and gift shop will remain closed through Phase Two.

• Staff will be required to wear masks on grounds.

The zoo also requests this from the public:

• Please follow all posted signs and directions.

• If you have a fever, difficulty breathing, or any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek medical attention and plan to visit another time. Additionally, if you have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, please wait at least 14 days before visiting.

• Please wear a mask while visiting the Zoo. Not only does this help to protect other visitors and staff, it helps protect animals such as Bali, the snow leopard, which are susceptible to the virus.

• Please maintain an appropriate distance between your group and people outside your group.

