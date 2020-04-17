Millboro Elementary teachers let students know through video they miss them

The teachers and administrators at Millboro Elementary School in Bath County wanted to do something more than just send out lesson plans for their kids as they have to stay at home.

So they put together a little video to let them know they missed them and posted it on Facebook and YouTube.

"Sometimes they spend more time with us than they do with people at home," said Principal Allison Hicklin. "They don't understand this, some of them, so just being able to see our faces and make a connection with us has been good for them too."

This is probably not the last video either.

They say the students will probably see more videos as the school year winds to an end.

Copyright 2020 Gray Television