Minimum wage hike passes in Virginia House

The Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that would raise the minimum wage to ten dollars an hour early next year.

That’s just one of hundreds of bills lawmakers dealt with Tuesday, as they face a major deadline. This is the point in the General Assembly session known as Crossover, and Tuesday is the deadline for each chamber to complete work on its own legislation.

The speaker served up each piece of legislation. Lawmakers reached to register their votes. And the scene was repeated over and over again.

While most of the work went quickly, some of the bills, like House Bill 395, sparked debate. Democrats argued an increase in the minimum wage is long overdue. Republicans labeled the legislation a job killer.

Delegate Dawn Adams (D-68) said, "The disparity between those who can afford to have a family with one job, and those who can ill afford to have a family with multiple jobs, affects every one of us, through our taxes, our program funding and our lens from which we view the world and the people in it."

But Delegate Joe McNamara (R-8) said, "I would suggest to you it is economics. Many existing business models do not have the capacity to absorb the change. Jobs will go away."

The minimum wage bill passed in the House on a party line vote.

