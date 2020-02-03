Minor arrested after shots fired into Salem home, car

In Salem, residents in one neighborhood woke up to the sound of gun fire Monday morning. No one was hurt, but the bullets hit a car, and the side of a house, just inches away from where a teenager was sleeping.

According to Salem police, when they arrived on scene they found several shell casings lying in the road in the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue. They also examined the multiple holes punched into the siding of one home, and bullet holes left in the trunk, windows, and tire of a Dodge Charger at the scene.

Later, police arrested a teenager from Roanoke city, who has not been named. The teenager is facing 9 different charges, including shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting from a motor vehicle.

According to Mike Stassin, who lives in the house that was hit, "Disappointment and sadness is the first thing that comes to my mind."

Stassin says for his part, he'll be upping security around his house. He has a message for other parents trying to keep the peace.

"Pay attention to what your kids are doing. pay attention to who your kids are running around with," he said.

Salem police say their investigation of the incident is ongoing.

