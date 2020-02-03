Minor arrested, gets nine charges after shots fired Monday morning in Salem

SALEM, VA. (WDBJ7)-- A minor was arrested after firing shots in the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue early Monday morning.
According to Salem Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found several empty cartridge casings in the road, one round that hit a house, and another that hit a vehicle in the area.
There were people in the home at the time of the shots, but no injuries were sustained. The vehicle shot was empty.
A Roanoke City minor was arrested and charged with the following:
-Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
-Shooting from a Motor Vehicle
-Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
-Underage Possession of a Handgun
-Reckless Handling of a Firearm
-Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Concealed Weapon
-Damaged Property
-Providing False Identification to Police
The subject is at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
The case remains open.
