Minor arrested, gets nine charges after shots fired Monday morning in Salem

(MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:35 PM, Feb 03, 2020

SALEM, VA. (WDBJ7)-- A minor was arrested after firing shots in the 1800 block of Springfield Avenue early Monday morning.

According to Salem Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found several empty cartridge casings in the road, one round that hit a house, and another that hit a vehicle in the area.

There were people in the home at the time of the shots, but no injuries were sustained. The vehicle shot was empty.

A Roanoke City minor was arrested and charged with the following:

-Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
-Shooting from a Motor Vehicle
-Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
-Underage Possession of a Handgun
-Reckless Handling of a Firearm
-Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Concealed Weapon
-Damaged Property
-Providing False Identification to Police

The subject is at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The case remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

 