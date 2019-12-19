Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America

Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, has been crowned the new 2020 Miss America.

The 24-year-old wowed the crowd at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a science experiment. She wins a $50,000 scholarship.

Her victory Thursday night comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women’s accomplishments and not appearance.

The swimsuit competition is gone for the second year and candidates compete for the “job” of Miss America and scholarships.

Organizers say the changes have encouraged more young women to participate.

Fifty-one women, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., competed this week at Mohegan Sun, a casino complex located in suburban southeastern Connecticut.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.