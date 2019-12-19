Miss Virginia crowned Miss America

Camille Schrier, Miss Virginia, won the Miss America pageant Thursday.

Photo courtesy Virginia Tech

According to her Miss America bio, Schrier went to Virginia Tech.

“We are delighted to see a Virginia Tech science alumna shine on the national stage,” said Virginia Tech College of Science Dean Sally C. Morton, “and we’re even more thrilled that she is using her success to showcase the value of STEM education for kids and as a catalyst to encourage young girls to study science and do science.”

Her major was biochemistry and systems biology. Her talent in the Miss Virginia pageant was a science experiment, according to NPR.

Virginia Tech says the demonstration, called elephant toothpaste, is a reaction of hydrogen peroxide and potassium iodide that produces a big stream of steaming foam. Pageant staff had to wear thermal gloves while cleaning up the stage afterwards, Schrier said.

Schrier wins a $50,000 scholarship. Her victory comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women's accomplishments and not appearance.

The swimsuit competition is gone for the second year and candidates compete for the “job” of Miss America and scholarships.

Organizers say the changes have encouraged more young women to participate.

