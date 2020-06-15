Good weighs victory in GOP convention, addresses missed deadline

Bob Good was still savoring his victory Monday afternoon.

"So thankful to have the participation be so high," Good said in a telephone interview, "and also for us to win a convincing victory with 58% of the delegates supporting us."

He defeated 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman, winning the GOP nomination during a hectic drive-thru convention Saturday.

The turnout and the result, Good said, showed his campaign was in line with the majority of conservatives in the 5th district.

His campaign's failure to file the certificate of candidate qualification, he argued, was a relatively minor issue.

"Certainly we were three days late on the filing. It was a mix-up, a misunderstanding if you will."

A misunderstanding, Good said, because of the state's decision to delay the convention out of concern for COVID-19.

A member of the State Board of Elections, Vice-Chair John O'Bannon, said that based on precedent, the late filing shouldn't prevent Good from being on the November ballot.

"So we have done this many other times," O'Bannon said in a telephone interview, "and it is likely this paperwork will also be accepted."

Riggleman was not available for an interview on Monday, but in a tweet after the convention, he criticized the nomination process.

"Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it," he wrote. "We are evaluating all our options at this time."

