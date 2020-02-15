Man missing in Franklin County after not being found by vehicle that was in accident

A man was reported missing in Franklin County after family had been unable to make contact with him for two weeks.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, store surveillance footage shows Keith Bentford Perdue, 56, was last seen at a Walmart in Rocky Mount on February 2. A family member reported him missing Friday after not speaking with him for the past two weeks, and a wellbeing check was then done at his home. Perdue was not at his property.

A vehicle registered to the missing man was recovered in an accident on February 2 in the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road. He was not present at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Perdue holds a record of health conditions that cause concern around his disappearance and it is highly uncommon for him to be gone this long without speaking with family.

Officials began a search around the Muddy Fork area Friday in hopes of locating him and say they have nothing pointing to foul play right now.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to please call 540-483-6662.

