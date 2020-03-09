Missing Lynchburg man found dead in James River Monday

The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the James River Monday and found the body of missing man, David Kyle Dupont, 39, of Lynchburg.

The victim was reported missing last week.

According to a release, officers responded to the end of 9th Street for a person check at around 5 p.m. Monday and found the victim's body.

Lynchburg Police say they do not expect any foul play, but the case remains open at this time.

Tips are asked by police to be directed to Det. Scott (434-455-6048), Det. Barley (434-455-6162) or Crime Stoppers (888-798-5900).

