An 85-year-old man was found dead Monday evening in a blue pickup truck over an embankment in Nelson County by US Park Service officials.

The victim was identified as James "Jimmy" Jenkins, of Brightwood, Va., according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Jenkins was reported missing Friday, February 7.

The truck was located near mile marker 23 along the Parkway.

