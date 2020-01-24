Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating Amanda Dawn Neice, 42, of Pulaski County.

According to a release, Neice is approximately 5'4" tall, 228 lbs and hair that is a dark color. She was last seen Thursday evening leaving freely from Fairview Homes with a woman in a black vehicle. She called her mother at around 3:15 p.m. Friday to let her know she was ok, however, her whereabouts are still unclear.

On the phone call, Neice said she was in Petersburg and planned to be back in a few hours. She is considered missing endangered because of daily medication and her physical condition. Neice could be moving with a cane or walker and a prepaid cell phone.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks you call 540-980-7800 or 911 if you have any information that could help this case.

