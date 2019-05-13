Mission BBQ offering free sandwich to military members

Mission BBQ has plans to honor local military members during Military Appreciation Week.

Starting May 12, the restaurant will provide a free sandwich to both active duty members and veterans. Each day of the week is reserved for a specific branch.

The celebration starts on Monday with the Army, followed by Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard on Friday. The week wraps on Saturday with the Lunch with Heroes event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find hours and your closest Mission BBQ location here.

Mission BBQ gives back to a number of veterans organizations throughout the year, including the USO, Wreaths Across America, the Navy Seal Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Veteran’s Club Founder and President Jeremy Harrell told WAVE 3 News he’s hoping to help vets who can’t leave their homes. He plans to deliver 40 sandwiches to homeless vets at the Salvation Army and an additional 40 sandwiches to the Volunteers of America Shelby Men’s Center on Tuesday.