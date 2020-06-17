Mission House Coffee partners with Parkview Community Mission for snack drive

Mission House Coffee is partnering with Parkview Community Mission to bring food to Lynchburg.

They're looking for pre-packaged snacks to be donated.

The coffee shop has snack drop-off locations at both of its stores.

They say donations toward the snack drive will help food-insecure students in our area.

"They've realized that right now there's a lot of needs for people to get food provided for them that typically would be in schools or typically have other access to it that they don't have right now. But also, donations are low," said Tommy Clark, Mission House Coffee owner.

The drive runs through June 21.