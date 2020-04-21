Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic

Missouri is suing the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic. The state's top prosecutor announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

It alleges that Chinese officials are to blame for the pandemic. Schmitt says the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn't do enough to slow its spread. An international law expert says lawsuits against other countries typically don't go anywhere because U.S. law generally prohibits them.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 Tuesday to 215.