Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Schmitt on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, the Community Party of China and others, alleging that the hiding of information and other actions at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak led to loss of life and significant economic damage in Missouri. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By  | 
Posted:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)-- Missouri is suing the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic. The state's top prosecutor announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

It alleges that Chinese officials are to blame for the pandemic. Schmitt says the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn't do enough to slow its spread. An international law expert says lawsuits against other countries typically don't go anywhere because U.S. law generally prohibits them.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 Tuesday to 215.

 