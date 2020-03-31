Mister Goodies freezes gatherings due to health guidelines

One local sweet spot in the hill city has switched to a grab-and-go policy.

WDBJ7 photo

Mister Goodies in Lynchburg has implemented the new guidelines.

They're now enforcing the no-congregating policy to prevent any large groups in their parking lot.

Additionally, tables have been taped off to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"When the COVID-19 started to become an issue on people's minds, we decided that we needed to start taking away those tables to make sure that people realize that they couldn't just kinda linger in the parking lot," said Doug Ulrich, co-owner.

Customers are welcome to stay at the site, but they must remain in their cars.

