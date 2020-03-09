General Assembly session prompts mixed reviews

The General Assembly session went into overtime this weekend, as state lawmakers scrambled to complete work on hundreds of bills. And while the votes are in, the verdict is still in question.

"It's certainly been a long session, a historic session in many ways," said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).

"It's been a pretty devastating session," Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt) told WDBJ7.

"It has been a frustrating session," said Sen. Steve Newman (R- Bedford Co.).

"The most accomplished session we've seen in my 25 years here," said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).

Strong opinions, but little agreement from opposite sides of the aisle.

Now in the majority, Democrats delivered on many of their promises, passing gun control measures, ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, approving an increase in the minimum wage and reversing restrictions on abortion.

"I'm particularly proud of what we've done with the cost of prescription medication. We've made some real important progress there," Edwards said in an interview. "In the field of criminal justice reform we've done a lot. In the field of transportation, we've added dramatically, so we can improve 81, and also the roads in the rural areas as well."

Republicans sounded an alarm before the session, and now say their fears were realized, especially when it comes to the impact changes like the higher minimum wage will have on businesses.

"We're the number one state in the nation to do business today," said Del. Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.). "I'm not sure we can remain the number one state in the nation to do business going forward under these circumstances."

Lawmakers still have to deal with the budget, and on Monday House and Senate negotiators released their conference report. They will return to the State Capitol on Thursday to finalize the two-year spending plan.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.