Molly O'Dell gives weekly briefing

In her weekly briefing over the phone, Molly O'Dell spoke mostly about outbreaks, but she was not able to talk about specific areas where outbreaks have occurred.

According to O'Dell, of the confirmed cases in the health district she covers, 65 percent of the confirmed cases are linked to various outbreaks.

This is how she described active outbreaks:

"Let's just say there was an outbreak because I had a family reunion, and we might have 3, 4, 5, generations that are linked to my family reunion. Once there are no more linkages, that outbreak has run it's course," said Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

According to O'Dell, 27% of cases in the Roanoke Alleghany health district are health care workers.

