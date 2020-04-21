Dr. Molly O'Dell gives weekly update

Every Tuesday at 11 AM, Dr. Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts answers questions for print and broadcast outlets.

Once she opened up the conversation for questions, we asked her about daycare safety as well as areas that have drive thru testing available versus areas that do not.

According to O'Dell, the department of health has reached out to all day-cares still open in Virginia to make sure they have the proper guidance as far as temperature checks and cleanings.

She said because of the few day-cares that are open, it's easier to work with them one on one and make sure protocols are being followed.

The following is what O'Dell said in response to our drive thru question.

"The drive thru sites are accomplishing what we've got going on in the Roanoke valley. In some places in southwest Virginia, there aren't any ways to access testing beyond standard public health testing. For example in Roanoke, we've got three places people can go for testing beyond public health testing," said O'Dell.

