Moneta man arrested for sexual battery of a child under 13

A Moneta man has been arrested for sexual battery of a child.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Ralph Richard Lonas Jr., 61, is charged with four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child under the age of 15 and one count of forcible sodomy of a child less than the age of 13.

Lonas is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford without bond. A mugshot has not yet been made available.

This is an ongoing investigation, with further charges possible.

