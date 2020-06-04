Monroe man killed in Amherst County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Monroe man Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash at 3:31 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Amherst Highway. The driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed north when he crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram pickup head-on.

The driver of the Corolla, Franklin Hall, Jr., 45, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

