Montano's serves up food bank fundraiser

With the return of inside dining, a popular Roanoke restaurant is reaching out, to help the hungry in western Virginia.

Montano's International Gourmet is selling colorful t-shirts with a Restaurant Relief Roanoke logo.

$10 from the sale of each $15 shirt goes to the food bank Feeding Southwest Virginia.

"I think this thing is going to be with us for quite some time," said owner Marty Montano, "and if it is with us for quite some time, then people are going to need help. And I think that's a great way to do it, because people can see the benefits flowing directly to a local charity."

Monday afternoon, Montano was preparing to send a second check to the food bank.

And he said he will share information on the shirts with any other restaurant that would like to join the campaign.