Montgomery Co. crews assist Giles Co. in swift water search and rescue

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue agencies helped out in a swift water search and rescue Thursday night in Giles County.

Around 9:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to Giles County, near the West Virginia line. Approximately 30 volunteers from seven different agencies responded over an hour to Giles to help out in the search.

After around 45 minutes, Giles Rescue and Blacksburg Rescue members found the subject, who was uninjured and did not require medical assistance.

