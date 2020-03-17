Montgomery County, Blacksburg, Christiansburg declare state of emergency

Montgomery County, the Town of Blacksburg and the Town of Christiansburg have declared a local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The state of emergency goes into effect Tuesday, March 17 as a precautionary measure.

While there are no presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, this declaration allows local governments to request and secure local, state and federal resources if they decide it is necessary.

This local state of emergency follows last week’s state of emergency declaration by Governor Ralph Northam for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Montgomery County’s, Blacksburg’s, and Christiansburg’s declaration will allow their governments to mobilize resources, and request mutual aid when needed.

For updates on the coronavirus and the impact it has on the community visit this website.

