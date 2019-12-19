Montgomery County Jail celebrates parenting program graduates

Cupcakes, soda and smiles. Wednesday afternoon, the recreation room at the Montgomery County Jail looked anything but a recreation room inside a jail. The inmates had a party. They were celebrating the completion of Inside Out.

WDBJ7 Photo.

The Inside Out program encourages healthy relationships with inmates' families once they are released. For the past six weeks, participants have talked about positive changes, and they have learned how to better communicate, particularly with their children.

"I'm learning a lot about myself that I didn't know. Having a little child, it's actually taught me things that I didn't know, growing up without a father and all, so I'm kind of excited to put it into action," said Jordan Atwell, an inmate.

This time the program had 11 participants, which is one of the biggest groups that has taken part.

While several jails throughout our hometowns participate in the program, Montgomery County Jail adds a literacy section. The jail plans to open another section of the program early next year.

