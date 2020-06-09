Montgomery County Public Schools examine reopening plans for fall

In Montgomery County, school officials are putting together a plan to prepare for in person classes this fall. This comes after the governor laid out guidelines in his Tuesday afternoon briefing.

Similar to other jurisdictions, MCPS is seeing transportation hurdles.

“The number one obstacle to school in the fall is transportation,” said superintendent Dr. Dr. Mark Miear.

Miear said once they can figure out how many students will be in the building at a time, they’ll be able to put together a better plan moving forward.

“The options that we have presented, we admit they’re not great options, I’m not even sure they’re good options,” Miear said.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, they laid out two options to get students to school:

• Option 1: Bring in buses at 25 percent capacity (13 students) and keep the kids six feet apart.

• Option2: Fill the buses to 50 percent capacity (26 students) and have students wear face coverings.

The options were formulated through feedback from remote learning in the spring and two committees, an elementary advisory committee and secondary advisory committee made up of parents, students, administrators and teachers.

Buses can fit on average 77 students at capacity.

This also means students will not be able to go to school in person each day because there aren’t enough buses to do it.

“Schools can’t do it, I mean it’s just crazy to expect these kinds of things,” said board member Jamie Bond.

Board members continually expressed their frustration during the meeting that they could not do more to get all of the students into the classroom.

“We can have a great positive attitude, trying to do the best we can, but the reality is we’re not going to be serving students the way we need to be serving students,” said board member Penny Franklin.

The district is also working on ways to provide things like childcare for the days that the young students cannot be in the classroom during this staggered schedule.

“The good thing is under this model most instruction will still happen in the school,” Miear said talking about the younger students.

He said an option to watch class from home will be available the days younger students cannot be in class, but it would not be required. They may only be in school two of the four days a week.

As for the secondary students, in-person classes will all look very different because all of the high schools operate on different types of schedules.

“The difficulty is dividing students up in a secondary school because all secondary students have different schedules, so to bring students in for more than one period would be very difficult to do in a day,” Miear said.

Also, part of the MCPS plan is to have a four day school week, reserving Wednesdays for deep cleaning and for teachers to plan their classes and to have faulty meetings.

Health safety is a top priority going into the fall semester.

“We want to make sure we create an environment that is safe and conducive to learning as well, we’re preparing for that,” Miear said. “When folks first look at our options, they’re not even going to think this is a good option at all and we agree with that, but we’re doing the best we can within what we have to work with to stay within the guidelines that have been given to us.”

The board will be voting next Tuesday on which transportation option works best for the district. Officials are still trying to determine the time and location (in person or via Zoom) it can happen.

You are encouraged to reach out to the school with your feedback and suggestions.

Contact Dr. Barbara Wickham for anything regarding elementary education:

• Dr. Barbara Wickham barbarawickham@mpcs.org

540-382-5100 x1041

Contact Carl Pauli for anything regarding secondary education:

• Carl Pauli, director of secondary education cpauli@mcps.org

540-382-5100 x1043

View the presentation here: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/mcps/Board.nsf/files/BQESZC721D4B/$file/BoardUpdate060920.pdf

Watch the entire school board meeting here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=542932149711322

