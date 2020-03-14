Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg, Town of Christiansburg announce closings

Joining together to limit public gatherings and allow time for extra sanitization, Montgomery County, the Town of Blacksburg and the Town of Christiansburg have announced a series of facilities that will be closed.

According to a joint press release, the following changes are being made for the time being:

-The Blacksburg Recreation Center, Blacksburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg Recreation Center and Christiansburg Aquatic Center will shut down to the public from March 15-March 29 (minimum)

-Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Blacksburg Parks and Recreation and Christiansburg Parks and Recreation programs, classes, senior programs, events and youth and adult atheltics are canceled between March 15-March 29

-Swim meets, lessons, events and fitness programs at the Blacksburg Aquatic Center and Christiansburg Aquatic Center are canceled from March 15-March 29

-Rentals from Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg or Town of Christiansburg facilities, fields and shelters are canceled and no new rental requests will be accepted from March 15-March 29

-The parks and trails within these areas are staying open, but visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing and personal hygiene recommendations set by the Virginia Department of Health and CDC

-Anybody with pre-registration fees or participation fees for events in any of these areas will be alerted to the cancellation and credited to their household account, or refunded if the event will not be held in the future.

The time period for these restrictions is also consistent with the order that all K-12 Virginia schools be closed that was announced by Gov. Northam.

According to the release, if you believe you may have been exposed to the coronavirus, call your healthcare provider or the Health Department immediately and do not go to the emergency room. Only go if you have been suggested to do so by a healthcare professional.

A local public health hotline is available at 540-267-8240. You may also visit www.montva.com/coronavirus for Montgomery County Public Health Task Force materials.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.