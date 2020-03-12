Montgomery County creates public health task force in response to coronavirus

In the wake of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, Montgomery County officials have created a public health task force to address local concerns.

Officials from local health, public safety, education and government agencies will be a part of the task force, with a goal of providing residents and communities with accurate and up to date information about the virus and other infectious diseases, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of March 11, there are nine confirmed or presumed positive cases of the coronavirus throughout Virginia. None of these cases are in Montgomery County, the New River Valley or any other place in the southwest.

“The purpose of this task force is to keep our residents and communities informed of the best ways to identify risks and limit the spread of infectious diseases,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Valley Health District. “We also will work together to manage any cases of infectious disease should they be confirmed locally.”

The New River Valley Health District, area hospitals, Montgomery County, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, local law enforcement and first responder agencies, New River Valley Community Services and educational institutions will constitute the task force, according to the VDH.

Below, you can find a list of frequently asked questions, provided by task force members:

Q: Who is at risk?

A: The greatest risk is to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Q: Are emergency/medical services going to change in our area?

A: We will continue delivering all emergency services throughout this event. However, there will be some changes in delivery of those services in order to protect the community and responders from transmission of communicable diseases and viruses. You can monitor www.montva.com/coronavirus and those provided by your locality for any changes in the delivery of service.

Q: What should I do if I feel ill or have traveled to an area with widespread transmission of COVID-19?

A: Contact your health care provider or call the local VDH public health hotline at 540-267-8240. (VDH also has a statewide hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Q: What should I do daily to protect myself and my family?

A: Practice good infection control: wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, keep household surfaces clean (including cell phones), cough or sneeze into a tissue (and discard it) or your elbow, avoid touching your face, practice “social distancing” and avoid shaking hands (consider using delivery services for necessary purchases), remain at home if you’re sick and avoid others who are sick.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the VDH website.

