Montgomery County develops new GIS website

Montgomery County officials have finished the upgrades necessary to completely replace their current geographic information system or GIS mapping.

Officials say the previous third party software wasn’t as user friendly and would be harder to find specific properties if the address wasn’t entered a certain way.

Now that county staff have created this site, they say it’ll be much easier for them to manage and the public to use.

“We have a lot of enhancements and ease of use that will be good for our older users that have been using this system for years and then anyone who jumps in should be able to just jump right in and have it be user friendly,” said Director of Planning and GIS Services Emily Gibson.

The website is live now.

